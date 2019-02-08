|
Martha Ann Burnette
Knoxville, TN
Martha Ann Burnette - age 79, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City and taught Home Economics at Central High School for 31 years. Martha loved hiking, looking for and photographing wild flowers, gardening and traveling, especially the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Preceded in death by parents, Jasper and Martha Burnett; brother-in-law, Danny Burnette; sister-in-law, Rebecca Ann Powell.
Survivors: husband, Ben A. Burnette, Jr.; sister, Jane Caldwell (Clyde Ronald); sister-in-law, Judy Wagner Burnette; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Susanne Burnette; several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Stevens Mortuary followed by a chapel service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Brackney and Wayne Smith officiating. Graveside
service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Dr. Mike Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to Friends of The Blue Ridge Parkway, P.O. Box 20986, Roanoke, VA 24018; Friends of The Smokies, P.O. Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764 or Central Baptist Church of Fountain City, 5364 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Burnette's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019