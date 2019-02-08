Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Burnette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Ann Burnette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha Ann Burnette Obituary
Martha Ann Burnette

Knoxville, TN

Martha Ann Burnette - age 79, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City and taught Home Economics at Central High School for 31 years. Martha loved hiking, looking for and photographing wild flowers, gardening and traveling, especially the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Preceded in death by parents, Jasper and Martha Burnett; brother-in-law, Danny Burnette; sister-in-law, Rebecca Ann Powell.

Survivors: husband, Ben A. Burnette, Jr.; sister, Jane Caldwell (Clyde Ronald); sister-in-law, Judy Wagner Burnette; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Susanne Burnette; several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Stevens Mortuary followed by a chapel service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Brackney and Wayne Smith officiating. Graveside

service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Dr. Mike Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to Friends of The Blue Ridge Parkway, P.O. Box 20986, Roanoke, VA 24018; Friends of The Smokies, P.O. Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764 or Central Baptist Church of Fountain City, 5364 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Burnette's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.