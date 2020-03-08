|
|
Martha Ann Byrd
Knoxville - Martha Ann Byrd, age 86, went to Heaven after a long illness on Saturday, May 7 at West Hills Health and Rehab Center. Martha was born to Ella Mae and Oliver Jones in Knoxville on March 18, 1933. She grew up in Island Home and was a 1951 graduate of Young High School. She married Don Byrd on December 22, 1950. Martha worked in the Ball Camp Elementary Cafeteria for many years. She was very active in her sons' activities in the Ball Camp community. She was a cub scout leader, mission trip cook and hostess for her extended family's summer visits. Martha was an amazing homemaker, baker and seamstress. She was famous for her mouthwatering biscuits which were enjoyed by many. In her retirement, she worked alongside Don in many ministries such as Disaster Relief and Mission of Hope. She is a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and former member of West Lonsdale Baptist where she sang in the choir for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Don Byrd; her parents; grandson, Austin Tyler Byrd; sisters Juanita Daniels and Lindia Branch. Martha leaves a strong legacy in her surviving family of which she was so proud: Sons and Daughters- in-law: Rick and Sherrie, Del and Debra, and Jeff and Dena; grandchildren: Nathan (Ellen) Byrd, Kristen(Jimmy) Emerson, Lauren(Matthew) Garner, Megan(Chris) Hope, Trey, Peyton and Bailey Byrd; 7 great grandchildren and sister Yvonne Conover. The family would like to thank special friend Pat Brown and Hospice Nurse Jordan Dooley for their excellent care of Martha.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm followed by the funeral at 1:00 pm, officiated by Kent Williams at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens for 3 :00 pm interment. Pallbearers: Nathan and Trey Byrd, Roscoe England, Chris Hope, Jimmy Emerson and John Byrd. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Appalachian Ministries, Wallace Memorial Church, 701 Merchants Drive Knoxville, TN 37912 or Western Heights Baptist Center, 1230 West Scott Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020