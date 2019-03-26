|
Martha Ann Cooney Phillips
Knoxville, TN
Martha Ann Cooney Phillips, age 101, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claiborne Hooper Phillips III, and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Bob Watt of Seymour, TN, and her son, Claiborne Hooper Phillips IV of Athol, MA. Mrs. Phillips grew up in Nashville, TN and was a graduate of Ward Belmont College. She was the epitome of a true Southern Lady. Having a life-long interest in gardening, Mrs. Phillips was a Master Flower Show Judge, and had served as President of several garden clubs, including Gateway, Garden Guild, Knox County Council of Garden Clubs and Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs. She had been a board member of Ossoli Circle, Ramsey House and Dogwood Festival Boards. Mrs. Phillips attended West Hills Presbyterian Church. Private Interment will be in her beloved Nashville, TN, which she always considered to be her home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or any local animal shelter. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019