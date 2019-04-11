|
|
Martha Ann Martin
Knoxville, TN
Martin, Martha Ann 79 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Although a graduate of UT School of Nursing, music was her passion. Martha taught piano and organ lessons for 48 years and was the organist at Sullivan Road Christian Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Albert Q. and Ola Margaret Dickson. Martha is survived by loving husband of 53 years, Don Martin; daughter, Rebecca (Andy) Newgent; cherished grandchildren, Bethe and Chase Newgent; sister, Mary Ruth (Bud) Wandrei; nephew, Mark Wandrei; niece, Michelle (Aaron) Bunten. Graveside service will take place Friday, April 12th at 1pm meeting at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike with Pastor Paul Trumpore officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019