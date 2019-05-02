|
|
Martha Ann Pearch
Harriman, TN
Sunrise: February 22, 1938.
Sunset: April 28, 2019.
Our mother Martha Ann Pearch passed away in her sleep on Sunday, April 28, 2019. A member of Harriman United Methodist Church, she loved her sewing, punch and embroidery crafts and volunteering for her church. An orphan at the age of 10, she was raised in Washington County Children's Home, graduating from Marietta (OH) High School in 1957. She is in heaven now having a family reunion with her husband of 52 years Dwight Pearch, Sr, parents Leroy and Ruby Jackson, brothers Bernard and Russell Jackson,
sisters Donna Vess and Mary Jane Castle. She is survived by her son Dwight Pearch, Jr, daughters Darlene Edwards of Harriman TN, and Carol (Chris) Iliano of Las Vegas NV, sisters Wilda Clark and Wilma (Neil) Wagner, grandson TJ Edwards, granddaughters Michelle (Edwards) Collier and Annabelle Rios, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Receiving of family and friends will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Harriman United Methodist Church from 6-8 p.m. with a celebration of Ann's life following at 8 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Pearch Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 2, 2019