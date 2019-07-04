Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Berry Highland West Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Ann Simpkins Moss

Martha Ann Simpkins Moss Obituary
Martha Ann Simpkins Moss

KNOXVILLE - Martha Ann Simpkins Moss, age 86, went to be with her Lord on July 2, 2019. Martha was an active member of First Baptist Concord. She had a love for nature and animals, and deeply loved her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always there for anyone who needed a listening ear or a shoulder to lean on. Martha was preceded in death by her first husband, and father of her children, Donald Simpkins; husband, Kenneth Moss; parents, Paul and Estelle Byrn; and, daughter and son-in-law, Donna and A.G. Marks. She is survived by her sons, Steve and wife, Kathy, David and wife, Frankie, and Paul; grandchildren, John, Sherrill, Alexander, and Abigail; several great-grandchildren; several step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly; and many lifelong friends. Family will receive friends 11am-12:30pm Friday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to celebrate Martha's life to immediately follow. Burial will be 3pm that same day at Berry Highland West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to a .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 4, 2019
