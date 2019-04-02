|
Martha (Marty) Ashe Romano
Lenoir City, TN
Martha Ashe Romano (Marty) passed away March 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving sons. Marty was a successful realtor. She loved the outdoors and the many animals she befriended. She played the French horn with the East Tennessee Concert Band.
Marty was preceded in death by her parents Richard Fleming Ashe and Lessye Lee Ashe; sister Angela Ashe House Camp. She is survived by her sons Nicholas Romano (Kate), Matthew Romano (Dekel) and Lee Romano; grandchildren Natalia and Dominic Romano; sisters, Carole Ashe Simpson and Catherine Ashe Hoskins; nephews, Bo House, Richard House, Ethan House and John Simpson.
Services will be held Saturday, April 6th at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Lenoir City. The family will receive friends at the church at 12:00 p.m. followed by Mass at 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, the (Multiple Myeloma Research), Loudon County Friends of Animals or a . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
