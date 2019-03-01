|
|
Martha Celeste (Ce-Ce) Hamilton Webb
Knoxville, TN
Martha Celeste (Ce-Ce) Hamilton Webb. November 16, 1958-February 19, 2019
Celeste passed away suddenly at the age of 60. Her passing is a great loss to all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Ann Hamilton and by her brother, Alex Hamilton. Celeste leaves behind a host of friends and family to mourn her
passing. Beloved husband of 42 years, Allan Webb. Four devoted
children, Aaron, Paul, Jesse, and Rachel. A treasured granddaughter, Audrina Davis. Sister Laura Hamilton and brother John Hamilton, niece and nephew Danielle Davis and Derek Hamilton, and step-mother Florence Miller. Additionally, she leaves behind countless friends, several aunts and uncles, and much-loved "kissin" cousins.
Remembered for her gregarious nature and outgoing
personality, Celeste's friends and family will miss her
devoted, loving relationships. Her compassion was a trademark. A
brilliant singer, Celeste spent many years using her beautiful voice to lead many in worship. Her influence was always felt, with her passion carving a path to help the lives of those she touched.
The world will never be the same without her.
According to her wishes, her body has been donated to
science. Gifts to honor her memory may be made to the Agape Outreach Homes or The Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019