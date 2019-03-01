Resources
Martha Celeste Hamilton (Ce-Ce) Webb


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Celeste Hamilton (Ce-Ce) Webb Obituary
Martha Celeste (Ce-Ce) Hamilton Webb

Knoxville, TN

Martha Celeste (Ce-Ce) Hamilton Webb. November 16, 1958-February 19, 2019

Celeste passed away suddenly at the age of 60. Her passing is a great loss to all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Ann Hamilton and by her brother, Alex Hamilton. Celeste leaves behind a host of friends and family to mourn her

passing. Beloved husband of 42 years, Allan Webb. Four devoted

children, Aaron, Paul, Jesse, and Rachel. A treasured granddaughter, Audrina Davis. Sister Laura Hamilton and brother John Hamilton, niece and nephew Danielle Davis and Derek Hamilton, and step-mother Florence Miller. Additionally, she leaves behind countless friends, several aunts and uncles, and much-loved "kissin" cousins.

Remembered for her gregarious nature and outgoing

personality, Celeste's friends and family will miss her

devoted, loving relationships. Her compassion was a trademark. A

brilliant singer, Celeste spent many years using her beautiful voice to lead many in worship. Her influence was always felt, with her passion carving a path to help the lives of those she touched.

The world will never be the same without her.

According to her wishes, her body has been donated to

science. Gifts to honor her memory may be made to the Agape Outreach Homes or The Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019
