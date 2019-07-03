|
Martha Cleveland Eskridge
Loudon - Mother Martha Lillian Byrd Cleveland Eskridge was born, February 7, 1926 in Loudon, Tennessee, the second of seven children born to the late Robert and Curra Bates Cleveland. She departed this earthly life, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:57 a.m. at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, TN.
Preceded in death by parents and her siblings: Eula McMahan, John Henry Cleveland, David Cleveland, Retho Cleveland, and Della Brown; husband of 51 years, Jewell Christopher; in-laws - Tommy and Lady Jackson, Fletcher and Birdie Fitzgerald, Opal Goodwin, Eddie Mann, George and Helen Smith, and Roland Eskridge.
Survived by six children and their spouses: Jerry (Evelyn) Eskridge, Rockwood, TN; Dr. Joyce Eskridge Hardaway, Chattanooga, TN; John Calvin (Chris) Eskridge, Riverview, FL; Jeffery (Anita) Eskridge, Lorton, VA; Janet Eskridge, Rockwood, TN; and Joseph (Damita) Eskridge, Sr. of Harriman, TN; brother, Curtis Cleveland, Cleveland, OH; in-laws -Pat (Dan) Taylor of Harriman, TN; Fran (Steven) McBride, Connecticut; special aunt, Mae Parham, Newark, NJ.; 15 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nephews, nieces to include two devoted nieces, Barbara McMahan and Cassandra "Tinker" Fitzgerald-Fletcher, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends including two special friends, Lillian Womack and Marie Knaff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all contributions and donations be sent to:
Phillippi P.B. Church
1455 Joiner Hollow Road
Rockwood, Tn 37854
Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:30 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Phillippi P. B. Church; funeral service, 12:30 p.m., Rev. William Hall, Jr., Officiating.
Interment, Roane Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 3, 2019