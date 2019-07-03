Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Phillippi P.B. Church
1455 Joiner Hollow Road
Rockwood, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Phillippi P. B. Church
1455 Joiner Hollow Road
Rockwood, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Eskridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Cleveland Eskridge


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Cleveland Eskridge Obituary
Martha Cleveland Eskridge

Loudon - Mother Martha Lillian Byrd Cleveland Eskridge was born, February 7, 1926 in Loudon, Tennessee, the second of seven children born to the late Robert and Curra Bates Cleveland. She departed this earthly life, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:57 a.m. at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, TN.

Preceded in death by parents and her siblings: Eula McMahan, John Henry Cleveland, David Cleveland, Retho Cleveland, and Della Brown; husband of 51 years, Jewell Christopher; in-laws - Tommy and Lady Jackson, Fletcher and Birdie Fitzgerald, Opal Goodwin, Eddie Mann, George and Helen Smith, and Roland Eskridge.

Survived by six children and their spouses: Jerry (Evelyn) Eskridge, Rockwood, TN; Dr. Joyce Eskridge Hardaway, Chattanooga, TN; John Calvin (Chris) Eskridge, Riverview, FL; Jeffery (Anita) Eskridge, Lorton, VA; Janet Eskridge, Rockwood, TN; and Joseph (Damita) Eskridge, Sr. of Harriman, TN; brother, Curtis Cleveland, Cleveland, OH; in-laws -Pat (Dan) Taylor of Harriman, TN; Fran (Steven) McBride, Connecticut; special aunt, Mae Parham, Newark, NJ.; 15 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nephews, nieces to include two devoted nieces, Barbara McMahan and Cassandra "Tinker" Fitzgerald-Fletcher, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends including two special friends, Lillian Womack and Marie Knaff.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all contributions and donations be sent to:

Phillippi P.B. Church

1455 Joiner Hollow Road

Rockwood, Tn 37854

Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:30 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Phillippi P. B. Church; funeral service, 12:30 p.m., Rev. William Hall, Jr., Officiating.

Interment, Roane Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now