Martha Collette Bailey
West Knoxville, TN
Martha Collette Bailey, 78, of West Knoxville, daughter of the late Jim and Margie Collette, entered the arms of her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on the morning of April 19, 2019 after peacefully falling asleep the previous night. Her
devotion to her family, friends and many others in Knoxville was a
testimony to the love of God and her dedication to serving others.
Martha was best known for the way she loved her family and friends, and the many children and adults she "adopted" into her family over the years.
Martha was a kindergarten and second grade teacher at Karns Elementary School in Knox County for almost twenty years. She and her husband John (Jay) were active supporters of Young Life beginning in college and continuing on the Knoxville Young Life Committee for many decades. The couple also led the young adults class at First Baptist Church of Concord in the 1970s. Martha was active in Bible Study Fellowship and in the Women's Ministries of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. She was a loyal friend to the members of the Emmaus Sunday School class at Cedar Springs Presbyterian and maintained remarkable decades-long friendships with many.
Martha will be most missed for her steadfast love of family and friends. She believed love was best displayed through actions and was always quick to provide meals or host a meeting or celebration. Those who were fortunate to know her knew her as kind and positive, tender hearted, genuinely
concerned, always supportive, quick to defend the underdog, and steadfast in her devotion. A three-time cancer survivor, Martha had learned that the love of God could be trusted to carry her through the trials of life and she relied on His love each day.
She is survived by John (Jay), her husband of 58 years; her sons, Jim (and Sloan) Bailey, Keith (and Andrea) Bailey, and Steve (and Mary) Bailey; grandchildren, Hunter Bailey, Savannah Bailey, Philip Bailey, Anna Bailey, Ruth Ellen Bailey, Jonathan Bailey, and Lizzy Bailey; her sisters, Linda Collette Nichols and Mary Jane Collette Ashley; her nieces Whitney, Collette and Katie; and her nephew Luke.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, 9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, with The Reverend Clay Harrington officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm. Private interment will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be given to the Campership Fund of Knoxville Young Life, PO Box 647 Knoxville, TN 37901 or at www.knoxville.younglife.org. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019