Martha Denton
Knoxville - Martha Denton age 82 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. Martha was a wonderful, devoted wife to her husband James for 62 years. She was a loving mother to her three children (Greg, Sherry and Jason) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family was her life. A private graveside service will be held Monday, March 30 at 3pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Condolence may be left to the family at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020