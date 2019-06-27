|
|
Martha Elizabeth Gass Murphy
Knoxville - Martha Elizabeth Gass Murphy, age 74, of Knoxville, TN, answered the call to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
She was a charter member of The Outreach Singers and Brown Gap Baptist Church.
Martha was preceded in death by her father James C. Gass, mother Margaret E. Gass, brother Raymond Gass, and son Gary L. Murphy. Survived by husband of 54 years, Roy Murphy, brother Larry Gass, daughter Lisa Burroughs (Larry), son Brian Murphy, daughter Angie Baker (Mike), several grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with many aunt's, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Brenda Frye, the Thelma to her Louise, for always being by her side through life's journey.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, 4131 E Emory Road, Knoxville, TN. Service to follow at 7:00 P.M., with the Rev. Jody Darden and Larry Burroughs officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 10:15 A.M. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Brown Gap Cemetery, 6570 McFall Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918, for a 10:30 interment with the Rev. Tommy Gass officiating, Honorary Pallbearer: Larry Gass, Pallbearers: Grandsons.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 27 to June 28, 2019