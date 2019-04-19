|
|
Martha Elizabeth "Betty" Henry
Friendsville, TN
Martha Elizabeth "Betty" Henry, age 84 of Friendsville, passed away April 18, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Friendsville Friends (Quaker) Meeting House. She attended Bearden High School and Maryville College, where she met her husband, George. She graduated from the University of Tennessee. She was a retired teacher with the Blount County School System and taught at Friendsville Elementary. She was a member of D.A.R. (Samuel Frazier) and 1st Families of Tennessee. She loved to sing and write poetry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Daisy Edmondson Lones; father and mother-in-law, Obie and Carrie Henry; sister, Margaret Anne Lones; brother-in-law, Kenneth McDowell; nephews, Jeff and Chris McDowell.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, George B. Henry; daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Stan Rowland; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Kim Henry; granddaughters, Leslie Rowland and Shannon Rowland; great-granddaughters, Andi Elizabeth and Shelby Gwen; sister-in-law, Betty Jo McDowell; nieces, Missy Ginrich and Katie Henry; numerous other
relatives.
Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Friendsville Friends (Quaker) Cemetery. Friends may call at your convenience Saturday and Sunday until 5 p.m at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
www. mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019