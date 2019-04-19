Services
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Elizabeth "Betty" Henry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha Elizabeth "Betty" Henry Obituary
Martha Elizabeth "Betty" Henry

Friendsville, TN

Martha Elizabeth "Betty" Henry, age 84 of Friendsville, passed away April 18, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Friendsville Friends (Quaker) Meeting House. She attended Bearden High School and Maryville College, where she met her husband, George. She graduated from the University of Tennessee. She was a retired teacher with the Blount County School System and taught at Friendsville Elementary. She was a member of D.A.R. (Samuel Frazier) and 1st Families of Tennessee. She loved to sing and write poetry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Daisy Edmondson Lones; father and mother-in-law, Obie and Carrie Henry; sister, Margaret Anne Lones; brother-in-law, Kenneth McDowell; nephews, Jeff and Chris McDowell.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, George B. Henry; daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Stan Rowland; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Kim Henry; granddaughters, Leslie Rowland and Shannon Rowland; great-granddaughters, Andi Elizabeth and Shelby Gwen; sister-in-law, Betty Jo McDowell; nieces, Missy Ginrich and Katie Henry; numerous other

relatives.

Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Friendsville Friends (Quaker) Cemetery. Friends may call at your convenience Saturday and Sunday until 5 p.m at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.

www. mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now