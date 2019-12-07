Services
Martha Elliott Obituary
Martha Elliott

Knoxville - Martha Lydia "Marly" Elliott, 62, of Knoxville passed away on December 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnett Alexander Elliott and Evanne Griesenbeck Elliott. She is survived by her siblings Rebecca A. Breeden, Robert G. Elliott, and Jamie Elliott Keith, as well as nieces, Kelsey Keith and Casey Breeden, and nephews, Jonathan Keith and Zachary Keith. She also leaves behind her ex-husband James Brent Roberts and her beloved dog, Domino.

She and her family are deeply grateful for the many staff of NHC, Emerald Avenue, and Caris Healthcare for their professional and loving care.

A private family gathering in her memory will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Young Williams Animal Center, https://www.young-williams.org/donations/. The family invites you to view and sign Marly's online guestbook at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
