Martha Emma Best
Madisonville - BEST, MARTHA EMMA, 88, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was a member of South Madisonville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Verlon Best; parents, Walter and Dezzie Lee Gray;
Siblings, Lena and Wayne Gray and Lola Dean Walker. Emma was a 1949 graduate of Tellico Plains High School and was valedictorian of her class. She was a very talented seamstress. But, most of all, she was a loving Christian wife, mom and grandmother. Emma is survived by daughters, Carolyn Best, Janice (Ken) Willis and Susan (Johnny) Miller; Grandsons, Jonathan (Amy) Willis, Michael (Kayla) Willis. She also will be missed by 5 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Deacon, Jackson, Colton and Parker; Sisters, Anita Ledford, Louise Welch; Brothers, Carl Gray, Lester Gray. Funeral 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Grady Butler officiating. Interment in Haven Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 29, 2019