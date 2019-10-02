Services
Seymour - Martha Evelyn Haynes - age 76, has departed this life for a better one on September 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Pearl Jones; son, Randall Keith Haynes; daughter in law, Deborah Haynes. Left to mourn her departure; her loving husband, Ralph Haynes; children, Salina Haynes, Isaac (Paige) Haynes, Ricky Haynes, and Joshua Haynes; grandchildren, Patrick Haynes, Tabetha (James) Davila, and Zayden Haynes; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Haynes, Silas Clevenger, Michael Davila, Allison and Zak Cook; sister, Mary Whitson and Ruthie (Doug) Newman; and brother, BennyJones. The family will receive friends on Friday October 4, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM followed by a funeral service. Graveside services will be held Saturday October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Providence Church Cemetery, 1379 Providence Rd., Sevierville, TN 37876. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
