Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Martha Hartman Obituary
Martha Hartman

Knoxville - Martha Jane Allison Hartman age 83, of Knoxville passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020. Born September 23, 1936 to the late Frank Anderson and Ruth Bates Allison. She was a graduate of East High School in Knoxville. Mrs. Hartman was an executive assistant at several Knoxville companies prior to her marriage to Bernard J. Hartman. She was a member of BETA Sigma Phi Sorority. An avid gourmet chef seamstress, traveler, and gardener, she was a patron of the Knoxville Opera Company and a member of Holston Hills Country Club. Her warm smile, sense of humor and love for her friends and family will be missed by all. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Charles Allison of Charlotte, NC. Mrs. Hartman is survived by her husband Bernard Hartman, Sister-in-Law Jeannette Allison and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday May 15, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow with the Rev. Drew Prince officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens on Alcoa Hwy. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 6 to May 10, 2020
