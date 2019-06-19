|
Martha Holloway
Knoxville - Martha Cox Holloway, age 95, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1924, in Minneapolis, MN, and grew up in Fountain City. She graduated from Central High School and attended Peabody College in Nashville.
Martha married the love of her life, Harold Benjamin Holloway, Sr. on June 24, 1945. He encouraged her to pursue her love of music and playing the piano.
She became a very successful private piano teacher with large classes of both children and adults. She was active in the Tuesday Morning Music Club, the Music Study Club and National Federation of Music Teachers' adjudicated events. In mid-life she became proficient on the organ and served as choir director/organist at New Prospect Presbyterian Church. She played for many weddings, concerts and programs in Knoxville and Charleston, SC. She was a member of Lake Forest Presbyterian Church, where she was a former member of the choir and hand bell choir. Martha was also a member of the Bonny Kate Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Martha is survived by her children; April Lathan (Al) of Isle of Palms, SC, Amy Holloway of Atlanta GA, Harold "Rusty" Holloway (Gwen) and Erin Holloway Moseley (Raymond) of Knoxville, her sister, Mrs. Rachel Rogers, of Farragut, TN, sister-in-law, Mrs. Jean Holloway of Knoxville, TN, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many beloved nieces and nephews, and her faithful canine companion, Cellie.
A memorial service will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Lake Forest Presbyterian Church, 714 Lake Forest Drive, Knoxville, TN 37920. The family will receive friends following the service.
Donations may be made in her memory to Lake Forest Presbyterian Church, or the . Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 19, 2019