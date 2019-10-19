|
Martha Jane Bridges
Coco Beach - We are sad to announce that on October 18, 2019, Martha Jane Bridges passed away at the age of 93. Born December 15, 1925, Martha was a UT alumni from Knoxville and had retired after many years of service at Oak Ridge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Bridges. Martha was loved by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by us all. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 am Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Glenwood Baptist Church Cemetery for a 10:00 am graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
