Martha Jane Dean
Knoxville - Martha Jane Dean, age 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She is now rejoicing in heaven with her Mom, Dad, and Sister.
Martha was born in Clinton, Kentucky on February 2nd 1937. When she was eighteen, she met the love of her life at a clothing factory. On April 20th 1957, they eloped to Corinth, Mississippi and began a great marriage of 62 years. After moving several times throughout the years and starting a family, they landed in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1979. Also known as Janey to those who loved her, she was a great cook, loved to square dance, and enjoyed watching westerns with Murriel. She loved spending time with her family, especially in the backyard swing with her grandkids. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden, which she attended for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Louise Ferguson; sister, Mary Louise Cole; and her parents-in-law, Iris and Arthur Dean.
Martha is survived by her husband, Murriel Dean; son, Mark Dean, Sr. (Wendy); daughters, Shelley Weiss (Kevin) and Melanie Simpson (Parrish); grandchildren, Mark Jr., Chastity, Mayden, Dylan, Tyler, Nathan, Jonathon, and Jessica; sisters, Agnes McMillin, Brenda Frields; sister-in-laws, Ruth Floyd and Joyce Dean; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13th from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a Funeral Service to follow at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Interment will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 am at Berry Highland West.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020