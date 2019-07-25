|
Martha Jean Peeler Moore
Knoxville - On July 21, 2019 Martha Jean Peeler Moore, 99, passed away. Martha, known as Moogie to her relatives and friends, was born to parents Della and Dorsey Peeler of Centerville, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Ruth Jones and Kathleen Peeler, and her husband of 47 years, Paul A. Moore.
Martha was a member of AOPi sorority at Vanderbilt, and later was an officer. She was the secretary of the Math Department at Vanderbilt and, after a move to Knoxville, was member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden. She was secretary to the Editor of the Knoxville News Sentinel. She spent many enjoyable hours fishing with her beloved husband, Paul. She was a long-time member of West Hills 10 o'clock Gardeners, and was an avid seamstress and ballroom dancer. She had the warmest of regard for the nine years of excellent care given to her by the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living of Bellevue.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son, Jim and his wife Ruth Pool Moore of Nashville. Grandchildren are Gary Moore, his wife Jenn Statton Moore and their children Allison and Ian Moore of Lafayette Georgia. Grandchildren include Jennifer Moore Hedlund and Daniel Hedlund of Noblesville, Indiana and their children Erick, Madeline, and Alexander. Moogie was a member in Nashville of Woodmont Baptist Church and of the choir.
Visitation will be held at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel on Saturday, July 27 at 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 25 to July 26, 2019