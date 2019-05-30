|
|
Martha June (Key) Watson
Loudon, TN
Martha June (Key) Watson age 79 of Loudon passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Park West Hospital. June was a member of Blairland Baptist Church. She was a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class and the Women's on Mission Prayer Group. June was a graduate of Loudon High School Class of 1958. During her high school years, June was a cheerleader for the Loudon Redskins. Her favorite cheer was "Two Bits" and she took great pride in cheering for her Alma Matter. June was employed with Michigan Bell Telephone for more than 20 years as a switchboard operator. After returning to Loudon she worked for Wal-Mart in Lenoir City for many years.
June is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Margaret (Bright) Key; husband, Bernard Watson; brother, Jack Key; and son-in-law, Jerry Thrasher. Survivors include her loving and devoted daughter, Caroline Thrasher, Lenoir City; granddaughter, Chelsea Thrasher Helton and husband Stanley, Knoxville.
Services to honor June will be held 2 PM Friday, May 31st in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Jon Henson officiating. Entombment to follow in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Contributions in memory of June Watson may be made to Blairland Baptist Church Annual Missions Offering, 730 Steekee Street, Loudon, Tennessee 37774. The family will receive friends 1-2 PM Friday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 30, 2019