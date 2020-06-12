Martha Katherine Bruner
Martha Katherine Bruner

Knoxville - Martha Katherine Bruner age 83, of Knoxville, TN passed away on June 11, 2020.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Harrison Bruner (Harry), sons Claude Myers III (Buddy), Chris Myers.

She is survived by son Rick Myers , and sister Betsy Buttener, granddaughters Melissa Sullivan, Kellie Myers, and Jenna Myers. grandson Hayden Myers. Great granddaughters Stormi Bailey and Claudia Myers Ray.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 13th at Greenwood Cemetery with Howard Walker officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martha's name to St Jude Hospital.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Bruner family and invites you to sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
