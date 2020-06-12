Martha Katherine Bruner
Knoxville - Martha Katherine Bruner age 83, of Knoxville, TN passed away on June 11, 2020.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Harrison Bruner (Harry), sons Claude Myers III (Buddy), Chris Myers.
She is survived by son Rick Myers , and sister Betsy Buttener, granddaughters Melissa Sullivan, Kellie Myers, and Jenna Myers. grandson Hayden Myers. Great granddaughters Stormi Bailey and Claudia Myers Ray.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 13th at Greenwood Cemetery with Howard Walker officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martha's name to St Jude Hospital.
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Bruner family and invites you to sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Knoxville - Martha Katherine Bruner age 83, of Knoxville, TN passed away on June 11, 2020.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Harrison Bruner (Harry), sons Claude Myers III (Buddy), Chris Myers.
She is survived by son Rick Myers , and sister Betsy Buttener, granddaughters Melissa Sullivan, Kellie Myers, and Jenna Myers. grandson Hayden Myers. Great granddaughters Stormi Bailey and Claudia Myers Ray.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 13th at Greenwood Cemetery with Howard Walker officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martha's name to St Jude Hospital.
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Bruner family and invites you to sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.