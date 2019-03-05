Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Martha Kathryn Ryno Maney

Martha Kathryn Ryno Maney, age 98, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and later of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Martha was the office manager for Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic for 40 years and helped start the Tennessee Orthopedic Clinic.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William C. "Bill" Maney, parents, Edward Lockett Ryno and Mamie Belle Martin Ryno, and daughter of her spirit, Katherine Jenkins Eades.

Martha is survived by her eldest daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Maney and her husband, Dick Eades and their

children, Heather Eades and daughter Freya, Nathan Eades, and Cameron Eades and wife Ana. She is also survived by her youngest daughter Lillian Ann "Iami" Maney and her partner, Fyre Jean Graveline and their daughter, Amber Moon Graveline, as well as a large extended family and many special friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, March 6 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. Friends and family will reconvene at at Calvary Cemetery for a 3pm interment.

Martha loved flowers, but these are two organizations that she wished memorials be made to as well: Help Amber Moon Heal (From Cancer) www.tinyurl.com/FundAmber, and Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019
