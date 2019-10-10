|
Martha Kerley
Knoxville - Kerley, Martha Blankenship 97 of Knoxville, TN got her wings Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Wife, mother, Nana and friend. She attended Knoxville Business College and UT University. Martha was a lifetime member of Fountain City United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the choir and took part in quilting and fellowship dinners. Helping others was her passion. She spent her retirement days volunteering for KARM, St. Mary's Hospital, Second Harvest Food Bank, Fountain City Ministries and numerous other places she was needed. Martha won the Jefferson Award in 1988 for her outstanding volunteer work. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Fountain City Chapter. Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gordon B. Kerley parents, William and Pauline Blankenship; daughter-in-law, Marie H. Kerley; granddaughter, Sarah K. Pope; sister, Mary B. Hunley. She is survived by children, Robert G. Kerley, Elizabeth K. (Peyton) Brown, Edgar S. (Jan) Kerley; grandchildren, Brent C. Hodge, Paul L. (Marissa) Kerley, Charles L. (Larissa) Kerley, Grant E. (Becca) Kerley; 12 great grandchildren; extended family and a host of dear friends. Special thanks to Park Place Fountain City where she lived for the past 10 years; UT Hospice & staff for their caring, compassionate care; and caregivers: niece, Carolyn Moore, Linda Jennings, Jeannie Rush, Robin Rife, and Reagan Beard for their love and dedication. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to FCUMC General Fund or Choir Fund 212 Hotel Ave. Knoxville, TN 37918 or ministry of choice. Family will receive friends Monday, October 14th from 5:00pm - 6:30pm with Celebration of Life Service following at 6:30pm at Fountain City United Methodist Church.
