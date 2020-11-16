Martha Klara Coffman
Lenoir City -
Martha Klara Coffman age 79 of Lenoir City passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. Klara worked at Yale and Towne for many years along with several other factories. She was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Coffman; sons, George Coffman, Jerry Coffman, and Jimmy Coffman, and grandson, George Allen Coffman.
Klara is survived by her daughter, Belinda Raper; son, Johnny Coffman; grandchildren: Melissa (Daniel), Andrew, Jessica, Michael, Kristi, Daniel, Brandon, Matthew, Heidi, and Douglas; great-grandchildren: Christopher, Gavin, Jason, Kaylynn, Jamie, Gavin, Stella, Charlotte, and David; along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Friday morning and proceed to Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com