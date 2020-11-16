1/1
Martha Klara Coffman
Martha Klara Coffman age 79 of Lenoir City passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. Klara worked at Yale and Towne for many years along with several other factories. She was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Coffman; sons, George Coffman, Jerry Coffman, and Jimmy Coffman, and grandson, George Allen Coffman.

Klara is survived by her daughter, Belinda Raper; son, Johnny Coffman; grandchildren: Melissa (Daniel), Andrew, Jessica, Michael, Kristi, Daniel, Brandon, Matthew, Heidi, and Douglas; great-grandchildren: Christopher, Gavin, Jason, Kaylynn, Jamie, Gavin, Stella, Charlotte, and David; along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Friday morning and proceed to Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
NOV
20
Funeral
10:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
NOV
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
