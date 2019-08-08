|
|
Martha Lewis
Knoxville - Martha Baumann Lewis, age 90, went to be with the Lord Tuesday August 6, 2019. She was one of six children and was raised in the Lonsdale Community. She grew up in a Christian home and attended church on regular basis where she learned to love the Lord.
Father worked at Miller's Department Store and mother took care of the family.
Music was very important in the Baumann household. Her mother played the piano and organ.
The girls would come together to sing their favorite hymns and songs of the season.
She attended Rule High School where she met a young man named Ed Lewis, who played football and seemed to like everything about him. It was a difficult time in the US just after Pearl Harbor. Ed lied about his age and left high school and joined the Navy to fight in the war. It was a very difficult time for Martha as she patiently waited for his return. Ed came back home, finished high school and married Martha on May 3, 1949.
Little over a year later, they welcomed their first son, Robert Michael Lewis.
Six years later, after wishing as hard as they could for a little girl, they welcomed their second son, Eddy. It was a full-time job raising her family. Although Ed was the bread winner of the family, Martha worked every bit as hard every day to make sure no one did without.
She did her very best to raise two rough little boys, keeping them clean and most of all in church every Sunday. For many years, Martha attended church on a regular basis at Emerald Avenue United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir with her husband.
She was a faithful & loving wife for 32 years to Ed, who passed away in 1981. Martha never remarried. After Ed died, she learned how to drive a car and took a job at Shannondale Nursing Home. She cared for those who needed it most. Martha was a very selfless person and would much rather see a smile on someone else's face than her own. If it was a Saturday in the fall, you could find her glued to the TV watching her Tennessee Volunteers playing football. She will truly be missed. Preceded in death by siblings; C.L. (Bud) Baumann, Betty Loy Bagwell, Jim Baumann, Margaret Bowman and Col Robert P. (Bob) Baumann. Survivors; sons Robert M. Lewis and Eddy (Trina) Lewis, grandson Robert M. Lewis II, and great grandchildren Maggie and Jackson Lewis. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Central Baptist Church of Fountain City. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Ron Mouser officiating. Family and friends will meet 3:15 p.m. Friday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 3:30p.m. graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Emerald Avenue United Methodist Church Choir (1620 N. Central Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37917). Online condolences can be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019