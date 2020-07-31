Martha Lois Deyarmond
Knoxville - Martha Lois Deyarmond, 89, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on July 29, 2020 from a long illness.
Mom was a beloved mother, grandmother of eight, and great grandmother of thirteen. She is survived by her children: Allen Toole (Sue), Debbie Karnes (Donny), Jimmy Toole (Terry), and Sandra Huff (Jay).
Mom was preceded in death by her spouse Dallas Deyarmond, daughter Cindy Toole and great granddaughter Ambriel Karnes.
A private family ceremony will be held.
