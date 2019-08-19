Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:00 PM
New Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
New Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery
Martha Lou Cook

Martha Lou Cook Obituary
Martha Lou Cook

Mascot - Martha Hodge Cook - age 76, of Mascot passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was a member of New Corinth Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Veronica Hodge and mother, Ruth Roach. Survived by her son Dwayne Hodge and wife, Kelly; sister, Ruby Allen; and brother, Gene Roach; and many nieces and nephews and other family members. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a service to follow officiated by Pastor Brian Collins and Rev Doug Riffey. The family will gather at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM Graveside service on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at New Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
