Martha Lou Cook
Mascot - Martha Hodge Cook - age 76, of Mascot passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was a member of New Corinth Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Veronica Hodge and mother, Ruth Roach. Survived by her son Dwayne Hodge and wife, Kelly; sister, Ruby Allen; and brother, Gene Roach; and many nieces and nephews and other family members. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a service to follow officiated by Pastor Brian Collins and Rev Doug Riffey. The family will gather at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM Graveside service on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at New Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019