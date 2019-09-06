|
Martha Louise Mitchell
Knoxville - Martha Louise Mitchell - age 84, of Knoxville passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was a faithful member of Valley View Baptist Church, and her greatest joy was following Christ in her selfless service to others. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Albert and Evelyn Simpson; and brothers, Charlie and Johnny Simpson. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Charles "Cub" Mitchell; children, Timothy (Bonnie) Mitchell, Wayne (Charlene) Mitchell, and Jeff (Lisa Thomas) Mitchell; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will gather at 2:15 PM for a 2:30 PM graveside service on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Roseberry Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Justin Pratt, Rev. Donnie Cash, and Rev. Jared Shumate officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019