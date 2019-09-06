Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:15 PM
Roseberry Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Louise Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Louise Mitchell Obituary
Martha Louise Mitchell

Knoxville - Martha Louise Mitchell - age 84, of Knoxville passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was a faithful member of Valley View Baptist Church, and her greatest joy was following Christ in her selfless service to others. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Albert and Evelyn Simpson; and brothers, Charlie and Johnny Simpson. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Charles "Cub" Mitchell; children, Timothy (Bonnie) Mitchell, Wayne (Charlene) Mitchell, and Jeff (Lisa Thomas) Mitchell; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will gather at 2:15 PM for a 2:30 PM graveside service on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Roseberry Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Justin Pratt, Rev. Donnie Cash, and Rev. Jared Shumate officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now