Martha Lowe
Martha Lowe

Madisonville - Martha Stewart Lowe, age 91, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020 at Health Care of Standifer Place, Chattanooga. Longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Madisonville, worked as a Secretary at Kyker Funeral Home, Madisonville for 25 years. She was very active in her church and the community. Survivors, children & spouses, Mary Lee, Chattanooga, John & Karen Lowe, Georgetown, Jim Lowe, Madisonville, Nancy & Jerry Moore, Knoxville, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, Several other family & friends. Preceded in death by parents, Hugh & Lula McCarley Stewart, sister, Louise Ivey, brothers, Bob, Wayne and Norris Stewart. Services for the family will be private. You may go to biereleyhale.com to sign the guestbook. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Madisonville. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
