Martha Lula Johnson, age 89, passed away April 25, 2019. Retired from UT Medical Center and a member of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by parents Beecher and Nancy Bailey, husband Arthur Johnson, daughter Connie Monday, sister Johnny Ruth (Jake) Hancock, JC Bailey and son-in-law Mark Gibson. Survived by daughter Patricia Gibson; son Mack (Louise) Johnson; grandchildren Olivia (Jeremiah) Clowers, Heather Wilson, Thomas Art (Liz) Gibson, Matthew Johnson, Christopher Johnson; great grandchildren Gabrielle Conner, Karissa Conner, Destiny Wilson, Jaxson Keith, Jamason Clowers; sisters Betty Lee and Hazel Hartley. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Remote Area Medical Missions. Family and friends will meet 10:45AM Wednesday at EastView Memorial Gardens for 11AM graveside service. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
