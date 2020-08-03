Martha Lynn Orr
Knoxville - Martha Lynn Orr- age 95 of Knoxville went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 31, 2020. She was an active member of Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church and formerly McCalla Avenue Baptist Church. She enjoyed all church activities especially the Sunshine Ministry for Widows and her Sunday School Class. Lynn was "mission-minded" and in her quiet way supported visiting youth and college groups. She often opened her home for overnight guests who were in mission ministries. She didn't enjoy cooking, but happily treated guests to delicious meals at her favorite Strawberry Plains Cracker Barrel. Lynn's children express their sincere appreciation to dear friends and neighbors who provided assistance while she proudly stayed in her own home. Sincere appreciation to Dr. John Blake and Nurse Terri for decades of compassionate care.
Lynn was born and raised in a Christian home in Thomastown, Mississippi on April 20, 1925. Her parents were the late Guy and Lucille (Shearer) Williams. She was the oldest of 7 children. Preceded in death by infant brother, brothers Gordon Williams, Kelly Williams, sisters Betty Williams, Ruth Chipley. Survived by her dear baby sister, Mary Etta Williams Richards, Kosciusko, MS. Brother-in -law, Frank Taylor, Sister-in- laws Betty Ann Williams, Shirley Williams, cousins, nieces and nephews. She loved her Mississippi heritage and gladly shared stories to any who would listen. She was raised on a farm and learned the value of hard work. She picked cotton with her family from age 5. She enjoyed gardening, eating butter beans, hot biscuits, and especially watermelon under the pecan trees. She and her best friend boarded a bus to Memphis the day after high school graduation. She worked several jobs and earned money to send back to her family- even bought her parents a dining room set.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Orr in 1999. They met and were married at First Baptist Church, Memphis, TN on July 17, 1948. She and her husband raised three children. She worked to put her husband and three children through the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
She and husband founded Production Tooling, Inc. in the Burlington neighborhood of East Knoxville. They worked together for more than 30 years providing part-time jobs for their children. They enjoyed working hard on the family farm "Lyndale Acres" in Sevier County. Survived by:
Toni Ellen Orr Hurst (Tim), Newport, TN, Robert Gordon Orr, Knoxville, TN, and Jerome Kelvin Orr (Amy), Myrtle Beach, SC. She was extremely proud of their nine grandchildren:
Matthew Wade Byrum-Orr (Kimberly), Flemington, NJ, Martha LeeAnn Orr Shah (Rikin) Greenbrae, CA, Dr. Molly Sue Hurst Bennett (Craig) Charleston, SC, Harrison Edward Orr, Tucson, AZ, Elizabeth Ashley Orr, Tucson, AZ, Amanda Lynn Hurst, Nashville, TN, Walker Samuel Orr, Tucson, AZ, Logan Robert Orr, Columbia, SC, Jonathan Blake Orr, Conway, SC. Her first great-grandchild, Craig Miller Bennett IV, born January 21, 2019, was her pride and joy. We all will miss Mom/ "Granny Orr". The family expresses their appreciation to Gordon who moved from Colorado two years ago to live with Mom. She lived a wonderful, long and happy life. To God be the Glory!
Funeral Services will be held at Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church at 4615 Asheville Highway, Knoxville on August 6, 2020. Doors open at 6:30. Please be seated by 7:00 pm. Chaplain David Collins will officiate. Lynn will be laid to rest at 11 am on August 7 in the Little River Baptist Church Cemetery, Little River, NC. beside her husband and his family. Bridges Funeral Home will provide services. Social distancing will be followed. Masks are required. If you cannot attend, please pray for us.
Lynn supported these ministries: CHBC Africa Mission Trips, CHBC Family Adoption Fund.
You may choose to contribute in her memory. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com