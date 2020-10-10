Martha M. Dew Childress
Maryville - Mrs. Martha M. Dew Childress, age 94 of Maryville, formerly of LaFollette passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was a longtime faithful member and Sunday School teacher at Fincastle United Methodist Church and a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan College. Mrs. Childress was a former educator at Valley View School, a member of Valley View Homemaker Club, and was very active in the United Methodist Women. Preceded in death by Husband, Kenneth William Childress, Son, Kenneth William Childress, Jr., Daughter, Mary Edwards, Parents, Joseph and Etta Jennings Dew, and 7 Brothers and Sisters.
Survivors: Daughters, Martha Rutter, Anne Young and husband, Rocky, and Madelon Lycans and husband, Stroud; Grandchildren, Cindy Childress, Kenneth William Childress, III, Rosemary Hilliard, Mary Dawn Verdery, Gary Lynn Edwards, II, Heather Rowland, Ali Ellis, John Rutter, Joseph Rutter, Andrew Rutter, Tyler Young, Calla Young, Hallie Lycans, and Kenner Lycans; 26 Great-Grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, and many special friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Fincastle United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at Fincastle Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 P.M. Saturday before services. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Fincastle United Methodist Cemetery Fund, 629 Old Middlesboro Highway, LaFollette, TN 37766. Online condolences for Mrs. Childress may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net
. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Martha M. Dew Childress.