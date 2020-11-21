Martha M. Meridieth
Knoxville - Martha Meridieth age 77 of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was of the Baptist Faith and attended Glenwood Baptist Church. Martha is preceded in death by her parents; Curtis and Univieve Jenkins Meridieth. She is survived by her sons; Eddie and wife Latasha Ingle and Bobby Ingle, brothers; Sam Meridieth of Lakeland, TN and John Meridieth of Hendersonville, TN sister; Liz Stigall of Goodlettsville, TN and grandchild Izabella "Izzy" Ingle. Per Martha's request there will be no services. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mynattfh.com