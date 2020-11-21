1/1
Martha M. Meridieth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha M. Meridieth

Knoxville - Martha Meridieth age 77 of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was of the Baptist Faith and attended Glenwood Baptist Church. Martha is preceded in death by her parents; Curtis and Univieve Jenkins Meridieth. She is survived by her sons; Eddie and wife Latasha Ingle and Bobby Ingle, brothers; Sam Meridieth of Lakeland, TN and John Meridieth of Hendersonville, TN sister; Liz Stigall of Goodlettsville, TN and grandchild Izabella "Izzy" Ingle. Per Martha's request there will be no services. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved