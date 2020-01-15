Services
Martha Mae Bailey

Martha Mae Bailey Obituary
Martha Mae Bailey

Knoxville - Martha Mae Bailey, age 80 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Martha was a member of The River Knoxville located in Farragut. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband, James Bailey. She is survived by her children: Anita Dean and husband, Dennis, Sandra Brooks and husband, Clyde, and son, Darrell Bailey; granddaughter, Jama Anderson and husband, Brian; great-grandchildren, Matthew Anderson and wife, Courtney Anderson, and Madison Anderson. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 17th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Solway Church of God Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Anita Dean officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
