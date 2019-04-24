Services
Martha Massey Lewis passed away on Easter morning, April 21, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living. Born in Jasper, Tennessee on January 19, 1928 to Hobart and Martha Massey, she went on to achieve a bachelor's degree from Middle Tennessee State University, where she met and married her college

sweetheart, William "Bill" Lewis. She and Bill raised two boys, Mark and Larry. She taught in Florida and Alabama before

coming to Oak Ridge. She taught at Willow Brook Elementary in Oak Ridge until retirement in 1990. During that time, she earned a master's degree in reading. She was a 50-year member of Delta Kappa Gamma educator's sorority. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her parents and her brothers Hobart and Thomas Earl Massey and her sister Florence Merriman Cruise. She is survived by her two sons, Mark of Colorado Springs, CO, and Larry (Marti) of Oak Ridge. In addition, she is survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews..The family would like to say special thanks to the Brookdale staff, Dr. Jeffrey Grabenstein and Margaret Skaife for their excellent care and concern. The family will receive friends at the United Church Chapel on the Hill on Thursday, Apr. 25th from 5:00 to 7:00 in the fellowship hall with memorial service to follow in the sanctuary. Private interment will take place at a later date. The family

prefers that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to charities that impacted Martha's life, such as Willow Brook Elementary with designation to Wednesday Discovery Program, United Church Pastor's Discretionary Fund, Alpha Epsilon Scholarship of Delta Kappa Gamma, Oak Ridge Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund, , and . An online guest book may be signed at weatherfordmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
