Martha Mills Packard
Jun 4 1933 – Apr 22 2019
Our Mother, Martha Ann Mills, was born on June 4, 1933 in Knoxville, TN. She grew up on Linden Avenue where she lived with her parents, Ralph and Clara Mills, her older sister Barbara and younger brother Robert. She attended Knoxville High School (class of 1951) and the University of Tennessee. She had three daughters and a son-in-law; Cynthia (Fry) Suman of Chattanooga TN, Kirsten Fry-Sanchez of Atlanta GA and Denise (Fry) Ambrose
married to Phil of Portland, OR. Martha married Bill Packard in 1973. They spent 25 years in South Florida where Martha worked as an
executive administrator and was an active member of the Execs Association of Ft. Lauderdale. She and Bill spent their leisure time boating, fishing and enjoying the outdoor beauty of Florida before retiring to East Tennessee. Martha is preceded in death by her immediate family, her husband Bill, step children Bill, Glenn and Alison (Packard) Meyer. She will be missed greatly by her daughters, her son-in-law, her grandchildren Heather (Suman) Rice, Alex and Sam Ambrose, Caitlin and Cheyenne Sanchez, and her great grandchildren; Mila and Van Rice, Treyvon and Devaughn Futrell. It is impossible to describe the importance and meaning of a mother's life and lessons she teaches her children. We are lucky. She taught us to sit
quietly under a tree and watch the clouds go by, to sing, to dance and play, to be kind to others and to always do our best. Most importantly, she taught us about unconditional love. Thanks, Mom. We will miss you forever. Many thanks to the caregivers at Lifecare Center and Creekside in Chattanooga for the special way you cared for our mother over this past year.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019