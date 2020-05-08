|
Martha O'Regan Chill
Kingsport - Martha O'Regan Chill of Kingsport TN, went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents John F.X. O'Regan and Ruth Charlton O'Regan and her sister, Ruthie O'Regan. Martha is survived by her husband of 37 years, Donald W. Chill; her children Luke Chill, Kathleen Chill and Paul (Kristen) Chill and grandchildren Lia Chill of Knoxville, TN and Lilly, CeCe and Trey Chill of Atlanta, GA.; and by her siblings, Richard (Rona) O'Regan, John O'Regan and Jane (Harold) O'Regan Kleinert, along with several nieces and nephews.
Martha was born in Louisville, KY on December 26, 1949 and graduated from Presentation Academy and Spalding University with a degree in Medical Technology. She earned a Master's Degree in Management of Health Care Facilities from Central Michigan University. She had an extensive career in Hospital Management and Information Technology in health care systems in Kentucky and Tennessee. Just prior to her retirement in 2019, Martha was CIO of Ballad Health in Kingsport, TN. She was active in her community and church everywhere she lived. A graveside service will be at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville, KY with a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020