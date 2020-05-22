|
Martha Pauline Martz Perona
Martha Pauline Martz Perona was born in 1932 in Mattoon, Illinois, the third of four children. She was raised in Terre Haute, Indiana, and educated at St. Anne's School where she met many of her lifelong friends. She graduated from Gerstmeyer High School in 1950 as a member of the National Honor Society and received the DAR award. Pauline began studies at Indiana State University while working full time at Dwight Green's Insurance Company where she filed insurance claims and took three hours of shorthand each day. She wrote in shorthand for the rest of her life. She met Joe Perona on a blind date and quit both school and work when they married in 1955. They were married for 58 years and had five children. Pauline loved traveling, hiking, cooking, and reading until her eyesight failed. She said the rosary every day. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joseph Perona, sons Paul Matthew Perona and John Joseph Perona, and daughter Jane Therese Perona. She is survived by daughters Ann Glass (Jeffrey) and Mary Lee Perona, brother Jim Martz (Carol), sister in law Nancee Margison (Steve), cousin Minnie Bogue, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, many much-loved nieces and nephews, the Dede sisters and brothers, and her friend and caretaker, Melissa Tupps. Pauline will be interred at Honeycreek Woodlands at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Mary's of the Woods, 1 Sisters of Providence, Saint-Mary's-of-the-Woods, Indiana 47876.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020