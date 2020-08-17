1/1
Martha Poore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Poore

Knoxville - Martha D. Poore - of Knoxville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 70. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was a very strong lady and lots of fun to be around. Martha enjoyed singing and playing the piano. Preceded in death by husband, John Poore, Jr.; parents, Howard and Madelyn Thomas; and four brothers and sisters. Survived by son, Wayne Newman and wife Sonya; grandson, Aaron Newman and wife Kayla; granddaughter, Marley Newman; great grandchildren, Barrett and Harrison Newman; brother, Wayne Thomas; and several other family members. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Roseberry Cemetery for a 2:00 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
01:45 PM
Roseberry Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved