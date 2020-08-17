Martha Poore
Knoxville - Martha D. Poore - of Knoxville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 70. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was a very strong lady and lots of fun to be around. Martha enjoyed singing and playing the piano. Preceded in death by husband, John Poore, Jr.; parents, Howard and Madelyn Thomas; and four brothers and sisters. Survived by son, Wayne Newman and wife Sonya; grandson, Aaron Newman and wife Kayla; granddaughter, Marley Newman; great grandchildren, Barrett and Harrison Newman; brother, Wayne Thomas; and several other family members. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Roseberry Cemetery for a 2:00 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com