|
|
Martha Renee Hall
Martha Renee Hall, departed this life, December 28, 2019 at Tennova North Medical Center.
Martha Retired from the Courtyard by Marriot Hotel in Spartanburg, SC.
Survivors, children, Derrick Chambers, Spartanburg, SC, and Shelita Hall, Georgia, 13 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren; sisters, Deborah, Libby, and Bessie Chambers, and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
Family will receive friends, 2:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday January 11, 2020, at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 3:00 p.m., Minister George E. Johnson officiating.
Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020