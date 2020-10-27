Martha Sims McNabb
Knoxville - Martha Sims McNabb, age 86, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at The Courtyard Senior Living. She was a member of First UMC, where she loved to travel with "Tan Van Group" and to sing in the choir. She was retired from Knoxville Teachers Federal Credit Union after 36 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, The Reverend T. Paul Sims and Thelma Haun Sims Fisher; and brother, William E. Sims. Survived by husband, William R. McNabb; daughter, Laura S. Cavin and husband Bill Simpson; grandchildren, Tyler and Emily Cavin, Tori Cavin, Drew Cavin, and Kaylyn Cavin; special cousin, Caroline Nowell. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Thursday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery Friday for the 11 am Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
or ASPCA at www.aspca.org
. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com