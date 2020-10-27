1/1
Martha Sims McNabb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Sims McNabb

Knoxville - Martha Sims McNabb, age 86, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at The Courtyard Senior Living. She was a member of First UMC, where she loved to travel with "Tan Van Group" and to sing in the choir. She was retired from Knoxville Teachers Federal Credit Union after 36 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, The Reverend T. Paul Sims and Thelma Haun Sims Fisher; and brother, William E. Sims. Survived by husband, William R. McNabb; daughter, Laura S. Cavin and husband Bill Simpson; grandchildren, Tyler and Emily Cavin, Tori Cavin, Drew Cavin, and Kaylyn Cavin; special cousin, Caroline Nowell. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Thursday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery Friday for the 11 am Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org or ASPCA at www.aspca.org. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved