Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Martha Sue (Edmonds) Dishner

Martha Sue (Edmonds) Dishner Obituary
Martha Sue (Edmonds) Dishner

Knoxville, TN

Martha Sue Edmonds Dishner, of Knoxville TN went home to be reunited with her husband on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Donnie "Skip" Dishner; mother and father Earl & Evelyn Edmonds; brothers Larry, Donnie & Darrell Edmonds; sister Mary Collins. She is survived by daughters Rebecca (Dennis) Brown and Stacy (Sam) Myers; grandchildren Alex and Willow Brown, Natasha Robinson; nephews Beau, Jacob and Josh Edmonds; niece Christie Hatmaker; special niece Carolyn Edmonds brother David Edmonds. Family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 7:00pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow starting at 7:00pm. Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 12:45pm for an 1:00pm graveside service, Rev. James Duncan officiating. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019
