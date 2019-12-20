|
|
Martha "Betty Ann" Walker Ledden
Knoxville - Martha Elizabeth Anne "Betty Ann" Walker Ledden was born in Townsend, Tennessee, on Valentine's Day in 1937. After knowing Jesus Christ as her Savior for many years, Betty Ann met Him face to face on the morning of December 19, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Central Baptist Church Bearden from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with the service following at 4:00 p.m. The graveside service will be on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church cemetery in Townsend.
Betty is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dennis Ledden, her children Kevin (Teresa) and Denise (Meredith), and her two grandchildren, Caitlyn and Andrew. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Walker (Edith), as well as many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Mack and Elizabeth Walker; her brothers, Richard (Clarice), John (Jane), Lonas, and Glenn (Edith "Shugie"); and her sisters, Mary Innaurato, Sarah Cross, Wilma (Luther) Harbin, and Jean (Perry) Ownby.
Betty loved sports and supported Tennessee football and both basketball teams. She was an all-state basketball player at Townsend High School and a member of the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame. Betty retired from Knoxville Central High School after 35 years of teaching Biology and multiple other science classes. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Bearden where she was very active in the adult choir and led the singing in her adult Sunday School class. She was a voracious reader, paying weekly visits to the Bearden Public Library picking up four to five books at a time, always after her all-important hair appointment. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed and her family rejoices that they will see her again someday.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019