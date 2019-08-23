Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Interment
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Lyons View Pike
Martha "Dean" Williams

Martha "Dean" Williams Obituary
Martha "Dean" Williams

Knoxville - Martha "Dean" Williams, age 83, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday August 20, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by husband, Alva Williams; daughter, Elizabeth Gail; parents, William Edward and Ruby Taylor Holder; one brother, and two sisters. She is survived by sons, Jeff Williams, and Ronald Williams (Victoria); grandchildren, Brittany, Bridget, and Brianna Gagne; brother, James Taylor; sisters, Betty Bean and Judy Taylor. The family would like to offer special thanks to her Pizza Hut family. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday August 25, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Interment will be 9:30 am Monday August 26, 2019, at Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike. Online obituary may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
