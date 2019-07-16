Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Acres Baptist Church
5803 Millertown Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Sumter Community Cemetery
4828 Salem Church Road
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Knoxville - Martha Yvonne White age 78 of Knoxville, passed away 8:40 pm Saturday, July 15, 2019 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Preceded in death by parents; Albert and Evelyn Marie Breeden, brothers; Charles and Nicky Breeden, Sister; Connie White, husband; Herbert Edington, daughter; Kelly Hickman, son; Gary Wood, and daughter in law; Tina White. Survivors; Sisters; Joanne Hamilton, Patsy Byrd, Carolyn Marcom and Peggy Jones, children; Rick (Sharon) Wood, Tony White, Teresa (Michael) Erving and Todd White. A host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at North Acres Baptist Church 5803 Millertown Pike Knoxville, Tn 37924 with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm Rev. William Purvis officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 am Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery 4828 Salem Church Road Knoxville, Tn 37938 for an 11:00 am graveside service and interment. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 16, 2019
