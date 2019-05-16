Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM
E Ave House of Prayer
Service
Following Services
E Ave House of Prayer
Marty E. Satterfield

Marty E. Satterfield Obituary
Marty E Satterfield

Knoxville, TN

Marty E Satterfield gained his wings on May 10, 2019 at the age of 61.

Preceded in death by his Granny: Maggie Mae Dockery, Parents: John & Loretta Satterfield, Brother: Gary and grandchildren: Kaedance, Preston & Kendall. Survived by his loving companion of 36 years Kathy Satterfield; daughters: Buffie, Brandi (Maurice), Jolene (Steve) & Della, son: Marty; grandchildren: Hanna, Marissa, Maurice, Trey, Raeleigh, Makayla, Majesta, Kirsten, Kryslynne & Chelsey; great grandchildren: Brylon & Brayson. Brothers: Johnny (Donna) & Ricky and sisters: Sherry & Debra. Many nieces & nephews.

A special thanks to Brandi, Barbara & Kacey. You'll forever be in our hearts!!

Celebration of Life on Friday May 17 at 6pm and services to follow at E Ave House of Prayer.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019
