Marvin Azolia Duncan
Knoxville - Marvin Azolia Duncan slept peacefully away on August 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born July 1, 1956 to Charles Azolia and Ella Mae Penn Duncan in Knoxville, Tennessee, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, an all-around family man. He was loving and kind to his family making "The Duncan's" most proud and grateful for him. "Bazzle," as he was called by his mother, Mama Duncan, was reared in the Muck Town Community and graduated Austin East High School, Class of 1975. He attended Lincoln Memorial University for short period before joining the U. S Navy where he proudly served and was honorably discharged.
Marvin gained another nickname "Bo", as he was affectionately called by family and friends. Bo worked at Oak Ridge X-10 Steam Plant for over 40 years becoming the first African American in a supervisory position. Another accomplishment his family was very proud of!
Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Janezina Bell, Margaret Manning and Karen Duncan; brother, Ralph Penn; nephews, Courtney Duncan and Darryl Bell, Sr.; father-in-law, Leonard David Upton, Sr.; sister-in-law, Daviena Casby and brother-in-law, Robert Means.
Survived by his devoted loving wife and caregiver, Kimberly Duncan; daughters, Brittany Denson and Brandi Duncan of Birmingham, AL; step-children, Destiny (Duane) Glover and Joe (Nicole) Moore, Jr.; grandchildren, Taniyah, DaShawn, Samiyah, Caden, Yishenique, Deyonce, Journey, Jaylyn, JaNiyah and Joe III; sisters, Anita Means, Marilyn and Tammy Duncan; brother, Clarence Duncan of Rockford, IL; mother-in-law, Loyace Ann Upton; sister-in-law, Angela Winton; devoted brother-in-law, Leonard David Upton, Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends to include special mention, LaTanya (Joe) Penn of King of Prussia, PA, Darryl Bell, Jr. of San Diego, CA, Hope Means, Gary Price, Brenda Duncan, the Upton and Coats families.
Tuesday, September 1, 2020, a public walk through visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Social distancing and face masks are required. Flowers may be delivered to the church during this time.
Wednesday, September 2, 2020, a graveside service will take place at 11:30 a.m. at East TN Veterans Cemetery, 2200 Gov. John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN. Pastor Daryl W. Arnold will officiate. Military honors and a white dove release will conclude the service. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
and the CDC Agency and Governor of Tennessee.