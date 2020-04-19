|
|
Marvin D. Wilson
Sweetwater - Marvin D. Wilson, 86, native of Sweetwater, TN and present resident of Maryville, TN died unexpectedly Friday, April 17, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, founding member of The First Assembly of God in Sweetwater and retired employee of Viskase Corporation in Loudon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver (Twist) and Josie Wilson, three brothers: Kenneth, Raymond and Eugene (Doodle) Wilson and two sisters: Louise Rogers and Mary Cathcart.
He is survived by wife of 61 years, Doshia Lane Wilson, a son Danny Wilson of Sweetwater and daughter Beth McKelvey of Lenoir City. Grandchildren: Aaron Owen, Alisha Owen, Erik Wilson, Kelda Stauber and seven great- grandchildren: Aubree Zimmer, Willow Owen, Aiden Stauber, Reagan Rogers, Wilson Owen, David Stauder and Astrid Wilson. Brother, Bobby Wilson of Sweetwater.
A private graveside service and interment will be conducted at Sweetwater Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jerry Downs officiating. A celebration of Marvin's life will be conducted when the mandates due to COVID-19 are lifted. Condolences to the family can be left on Marvin's Tribute at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020